The news of the death of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz It generated a shock throughout Peru. The Peruvian singer and composer was in poor health and as confirmed, he died naturally after suffering a heart attack. Family, friends and various figures from the national show were present with their messages to the rocker and remembered the best of him. However, the interpreter of 'When you think about returning' had previously explained why he would not spend Christmas with three pillars of his family.

Why didn't Pedro Suárez-Vértiz spend Christmas with his wife and two of his children?

As was customary in Pedro Suárez-Vértiz, the singer shared a writing on his social networks. This time, he told how he would spend Christmas Eve. “This Christmas Eve, I will spend it with my son Tomás, my mother, my mother-in-law, my brothers, and obviously microbe, Nina Mutal and her daughter Zoe. What happens is that my daughter's husband, Mariajosé, has his entire family in Spain, but my daughter does not. So, whenever possible, someone from my home travels to Madrid at Christmas to accompany my daughter,” he said at the beginning.

“It is the same case with Nina Mutal. All of her siblings, including her daughter, live in Europe. “It makes me very happy that my daughter Mariajosé spends Christmas Eve with Cynthia and my son Salvador, and they meet again,” she added.

Pedro Suárez Vértiz wished all his followers a Merry Christmas. Photo: Facebook/Pedro Suárez Vértiz

Pedro Suárez-Vértiz and the lesson he left in life

In his text, the Peruvian singer-songwriter made it clear that he had no problems with parting with his children during these times. His philosophy of life was to give, rather than receive. For this reason, Pedro Suárez made it clear that he spent Christmas calmly and happily. In addition, he was accompanied by his brother Patricio, his mother, and other family members.

“I know there are people who are overly possessive of their spouses or children. I am zero apprehensive. Because my happiness is giving, not receiving. It is fortunate and blessed to be like this. I leave you with my favorite song in my entire repertoire, because I sing it with my children. “I want to say Merry Christmas to you!” she added.

