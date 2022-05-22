Sharjah (Union)

Within the activities of the 13th edition of the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival, the “Little Creator Café” hosted the two girls, Reem Al Hammadi from the UAE, and Farah Mustafa from Egypt, who showcased their unique talent in the fields of literary and scientific creativity, in two interesting sessions presented by the media Omar Al Obaidly, via An interesting dialogue in which the two children’s journey in developing their talents led them to participate in local and international competitions and to win distinguished prizes.

The 9-year-old girl, Reem Al Hammadi, spoke about her talent for writing, specifically fiction writing. It was the story of (The Three Friends), the last of which was the story of (The Mermaid), which I finished writing, and now I am working on drawing the accompanying pictures.”

She added, “I share my writing with my family, especially my mother, who constantly encourages me to continue. I have already succeeded in participating in a number of competitions in the country and won various prizes. Today I am here to motivate young children to enter the world of writing, as it is a fun world that unleashes their imagination and creativity.” .

In turn, the 13-year-old girl, Farah Mostafa, demonstrated her talent for quick mental arithmetic, in which she excelled in many local and international competitions, and won first place at the level of the Republic of Egypt, and third place in the world in a competition held in Thailand, 24 countries from around the world participated in it.

Farah said: “The beginning of the matter was by entering an educational course on quick counting, and I felt in me superiority in this matter. During long hours, continuous training helped me develop my talent for intense focus, ignoring the surrounding circumstances and clearing my mind, because it takes great attention and effort to maintain the superiority I have been able to achieve over the past period.”