The movie from Uncharted has totaled takings for over 400 million dollars internationally, 400.7 million to be precise, achieving the same results as Dune.

Defined a hit by Sony, Uncharted therefore seems to have successfully achieved the goal of expand the franchise created by Naughty Dog, also giving it a cinematic dimension.

At this point a sequel would seem to fall within the natural order of things and the choice of Tom Holland for the part of Nathan Drake, despite his young age, it could make sense.

In the Uncharted review we talked about how the film is fun, noisy and adventurous, as expected, as well as full of cameos and easter eggs for fans of the series.

A solid mix, in short, which apparently gave a lot of satisfaction to Sony and which has just made its debut in digital and home video.