He is recovering from his injury and relies on training and, in theory, the right diet to do so. We say in theory why Reece James, footballer of Chelsea, does not seem of the same opinion. At least judging by one of his recent very … particular meals.

His social media, in fact, his teammate Ben Chilwell he immortalized it in a short story Instagram in which you can see perfectly what the Englishman is going to eat. The right back Blues, in fact, is preparing to enjoy a dish based on pasta with pesto, fried chicken, mayonnaise, pineapple and vegetables. All together.

A meal that made the Chelsea colleague “scare” who in fact accompanied his film with the words: “What am I seeing brother”, admitting a certain amazement and, perhaps, even a hint of disgust in thinking about all those foods together .

At this point all that remains is to wait for his return to the field to see if, despite this very special meal, he has recovered in the best way and is back to the maximum levels that were seen until recently. See also Moorish chicken with dates

January 28, 2022 (change January 28, 2022 | 10:40)

