On 5 May at 18.30, 31 women, 19 of whom with cancer diagnoses, will parade in the Loggia of Palazzo Giureconsulti, Piazza dei Mercanti, in Milan for “The rediscovered beauty”, the Civil Week fashion show organized by Corriere della Sera-Buone Notizie in collaboration with L’Oréal Italia, La Roche-Posay, L’Oréal Professionnel Paris and with the participation of ACTO Lombardia, La Forza and il Sorriso Onlus, Go5 By hand with women Onlus. A unique and exceptional event, 19 women who are facing oncological disease, will parade in front of the public to tell a story of courage and beauty. They will be joined by other women who will stage the clothes designed by the stylist Antonio Marras.

The sartorial creations were elaborated starting from a dress or an accessory that women have identified because it is full of memories of particular moments experienced during their lives. Marras’s creative activity started from these elements and for the occasion he gave life to tunics on which fragments of women’s clothes were applied. The show will be interspersed by the actress Federica Fracassi, who will recite the messages and thoughts shared by these women. A day entirely dedicated to the beauty of these women, which arises from the desire and opportunity to let them live an extraordinary experience that helps them regain self-esteem and self-confidence.

During the day and before the catwalk, the women will also be the protagonists of an intense moment of preparation: from clothing to make-up, from hairstyles to fittings. Skin preparation and makeup will be done by the La Roche-Posay team. The makeup artists will use the Toleriane skincare and makeup line by La Roche-Posay, a line of highly tolerable products suitable for sensitive skin, to bring out the strength and beauty of the 31 models who will walk the catwalk.

The hairstyling part will be coordinated by the L’Oréal Professionnel Paris Fashion Squad and Jean Louis David’s team who will take care of the hair looks of the women who will be on the catwalk, using Tecniart products and the Steam Pod 4 steam plate.

“For L’Oréal -says Emmanuel Goulin, managing director of L’Oréal Italia- beauty is self-care and enhancement, it is self-confidence, it is an expression of one’s personality and one’s culture. We deeply feel the responsibility to support and spread this value. This is why we believe that events like this are fundamental to continue ‘Creating the beauty that moves the world’”.