The Network for the Rights of Children in Mexico (REDIM), demanded that the Mexican authorities carry out an in-depth investigation into the case of Aitana, the minor of six years old from Yucatan, who lost his life in a clinic of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), in Playa del Carmen, when she was trapped in an elevator.

“We demand that an expedited investigation be carried out on the case to find out the causes of the event; for the establishment of responsibilities, for the reparation of the material damage of the victim or victims and, above all, to establish measures of non-repetition,” the organization shared in a statement.

The document signed by the executive director of REDIM, Tania Ramírez Hernández, indicates that the authorities are responsible for not letting this act go unpunished and that the responsibility for Aitana’s death is shared between the government institution and the surrogate companyresponsible for maintaining the elevators of said hospital.

“The death of every girl, boy and adolescent is unfortunate, but in this case it is also outrageous because it could have been avoided, since it was not a fortuitous accident but the product of human omissions,” said REDIM in the document.

Likewise, the Network, which is dedicated to defending the rights of children in Mexico, assured that this tragic event may also represent an opportunity for the IMSS to review and improve subcontracting proceduresso that such an unfortunate event does not end the life of any beneficiary again.

Finally, they made a call to society in general to avoid disseminating images or any type of content that could be revictimizing for Aitana’s familywhich on Wednesday began the process to bury the body of the six-year-old girl, in the Yucatecan municipality of Tinum.

The coalition of organizations with a presence in 18 states of the Mexican Republic, expressed its solidarity and company in the suffering of the family of the minor, who was admitted to the General Hospital of Zone 18 of the IMSS in Playa del Carmen, due to suffering from dengue symptoms.

For its part, the Quintana Roo Attorney General’s Office (FGE) is already investigating the events that occurred on the night of July 10. Likewise, the authorities provide direct attention to the relatives of the minor, who will be accompanied as long as the facts are clarified. The IMSS is also conducting an internal investigation and has promised that something similar will not happen.

Haven’t you taken a tour of Amazon? Go on THIS LINK and check all promotions