Redfall finally, it has an official release date, announced yesterday at the Xbox Developer Direct, and the first ones are also popping up system requirements for the PC version, at the moment regarding the minimal configurationwhile we are waiting for the registered letter.

So let’s see what it is based on what is reported on Steam: although obviously they are not particularly expensive, the minimum requests for access to Redfall still pose an interesting first selection, as we can see from the request for the graphics card to use.

Redfall – Minimum Requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 @ 2.80GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 16GB RAM

Video Card: AMD RX 580 / NV GTX 1070 / 6GB VRAM

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Memory: 100GB of available space

Additional Notes: SSD recommended

As we can see, the minimum requirements are already starting to be more demanding than usual, but considering that this is a game that is developed with the new generation in mind and on consoles it will only be released on Xbox Series X|S and not on previous platforms, it is also understandable.

Redfall showed itself yesterday with an extensive gameplay trailer complete with release date: the new Arkane Austin game is therefore arriving on May 2, 2023 on PC and Xbox Series X|S, available on day one directly on Xbox Game Pass.