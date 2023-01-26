The saga of Uncharted made the history of Playstation and the world of videogames: the recent film with Tom Holland has further increased the success of the creature which, it would seem, will no longer be in the hands of Naughty Dog.

Neil Druckmana member of the Naughty Dog team who is actively working on The Last of Us TV series, has in fact declared that there is no intention, either on the part of the team or on the part of sonyto realize a new chapter of the adventures of Nathan Drake.

He added that the team considers Uncharted 4one of the most successful games of the last generation, the “final brushstroke” to Naughty Dog’s work on the story of the series and that, for them, this series can be considered finished.

The software house that gave birth, among other things, also to The Last of Us and Crash Bandicoot, would seem to be focused on other projectsincluding obviously a possible and highly desired The Last of us part 3which we hope to be able to hear soon.

Recent rumors have also hinted that a new Uncharted is actually in the works, but not at Naughty Dogwe’re just waiting to see who will take over the Indiana Jones story of the video game world!