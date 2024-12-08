Red warning due to heavy snowfall in the mountain areas of the provinces of León and Palencia

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has raised the warning for snowfall in the Cantabrian Mountains in León and Palencia to red level for this Sunday, with a possible accumulation of 40 centimeters of snow in 24 hours, at levels above 1,200 meters. according to the latest weather warning update. The Junta de Castilla y León has activated the civil protection alert in the face of this probable event and has sent an SMS this morning at 9 a.m. to the cell phones in the affected mountain areas.

The storm that has already left snow in the Cantabrian Mountains in Castilla y León will worsen starting this Sunday, with an orange warning in the Cantabrian Mountains in León and Palencia, and accumulations of 30 centimeters in 24 hours at levels of 1100 to 1400 meters, from midnight to twelve noon.

From that time, and until midnight on Sunday, the warning level rises to red, with a greater accumulation of snow the higher the altitude, and the probability of adding 40 centimeters in 24 hours from 1,200 meters, according to the data update at ten p.m.

The snowfall episode will continue on Monday, the day on which the Aemet maintains the orange warning level, with possible accumulations of 30 centimeters in 24 hours, from levels of 1100 to 1400 meters, which will be higher above 1400 and lower below 1100 meters.

Civil Protection Alert

The Junta de Castilla y León has sent for the first time a civil protection alert to the mobile phones of the inhabitants of the mountain areas of the provinces of León and Palencia, as a consequence of the red alert issued by Aemet on the night of this Saturday. The text recalls the meteorological warning of snowfall of more than 40 centimeters and asks to avoid travel and outdoor activities while the situation lasts.

Snow also in Burgos, Soria and Segovia

Snow will also be present in the provinces of Burgos, Soria and Segovia, although with less intense snowfall, and the three provinces will be at the yellow level this Sunday.

Accumulations of 15 centimeters are expected in 24 hours at levels of 800 to 1,000 meters in the Cantabrian Mountains of Burgos; of 10 centimeters at altitudes of 800 to 1,000 meters in the Iberian System in Burgos; and two centimeters in the northern area and Condado de Treviño, at an altitude of 700 to 900 meters.

In the Central System of Segovia, accumulation of 5 centimeters, at levels of 800 to 1,000 meters. And in the Iberian System in Soria, 5 centimeters at levels of 800 to 1,000 meters.

Along with the snow warnings, Treviño County is under a yellow warning for rain, with accumulation of 40 liters per square meter in 12 hours, and strong winds with gusts of 80 km/h on Saturday.

And there is also a yellow warning for strong winds, with gusts of 80 km/h, in the Cantabrian Mountains in León, Palencia and Soria; the Iberian System, in Soria and Burgos; and the Central System, in Segovia, Ávila and Soria.

Alert activated

The Government Delegation in Castilla y León has activated the alert phase for snowfall in the provinces of León, Palencia, Burgos, Soria and Segovia, in the affected areas: Cantabrian Mountains, Iberian System, north of Burgos and Treviño and Central System.