Cervix cancer, cervical cancer or uterine cervix cancer is a type of uterine cancer that develops slowly. It is very common and begins in the cells on the surface of the cervix. It can be prevented with early detection such as the tests provided in screening for women between 25 and 65 years of age.

Causes of cervical cancer

Start in the squamous cells on the surface of the cervix

The uterus, the part of the female reproductive system where the fetus grows and develops, is shaped like an inverted pear and is located in the pelvis, between the rectum and the bladder. It consists of two parts: cervix or neck of the uterus and body of the uterus. The cervix has an elongated and narrow shape and is inside the vagina. The body of the uterus is the widest part and is made up of an internal layer, the endometrium, and another external or muscular layer called myometrium where, at the time of delivery, contractions take place.

The cervix has two mucous membranes: the ectocervix, which covers the part that hangs inside the vagina; and the endocervix that lines the cervical canal or canal, which leads to the cavity of the uterine body. Most tumors appear in the junction of the ectocervix and endocervix; usually in the cells on the surface of the cervix. There are two types of cells on the surface of the cervix: squamous and columnar. Most cervical cancers are squamous cell carcinomas.

Cervical cancer or cervical cancer is named after the part of the body where it begins, just like other cancers. Furthermore, they are classified in relation to the type of cells where they were generated.

Before the definitive development of cervical cancer, premalignant changes (cervical dysplasia or neoplasia) appear in the cells. These changes can appear even years before the tumor develops.

Almost all cervical cancers are caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV). The main risk factors for developing cervical cancer are:

– Beginning of sexual relations at an early age.

-Have multiple sexual partners.

– Have a partner or multiple partners who engage in high-risk sexual practices.

– Have high-risk sexual relations.

– Not receiving the HPV vaccine.

– Not following a schedule of annual gynecological check-ups.

– Weakened immune system.

Symptoms of cervical cancer

Abnormal vaginal bleeding

In early stages, cervical cancer does not present symptoms; However, when the tumor is more advanced the signs are:

– Abnormal vaginal bleeding between periods, after sexual relations or even during menopause.

– Pain or discomfort during sexual relations.

– Back pain.

– Fatigue.

– Pelvic pain.

– Swelling in one leg.

– Unexplained weight loss.

– Leaking urine or feces through the vagina.

The cervical cancer tumor can grow locally, spread through the vagina and even into the body of the uterus. Depending on which direction it grows, it can affect the bladder, if it grows forward, or the rectum if it develops backward. It can also spread through the lymphatic system or through blood vessels. In the latter case it can affect the liver, lungs and bones.

Diagnosis of cervical cancer

Vaginal cytology and other tests

Vaginal cytology in the periodic gynecological examination allows us to detect precancerous changes in the cervix that cannot be seen in a visual examination. It is the way to detect the disease at an early stage.

Additionally, DNA tests can be performed to detect the human papillomavirus (HPV). If the results are abnormal, a complete analysis and a microscopic magnification examination of the cervix (colposcopy) can be requested, which will also allow tissue to be extracted (biopsy) for analysis.

Furthermore, if the presence of cancer is confirmed, it will be necessary to know its staging or spread, so the specialist will order imaging tests such as a chest x-ray; computed tomography (CT) of the pelvis; magnetic resonance imaging of the pelvis (MRI); urethral and bladder endoscopy (cystoscopy); and X-ray examination with contrast (intravenous pyelogram –IVP-).

– Stage I: Cancer has spread from the lining of the cervix to deeper tissue. It only affects the uterus.

– Stage II: Spread beyond the uterus to the vagina or tissue near the cervix. It remains in the pelvic area.

– Stage III: Affects the lower part of the vagina and/or has spread to the pelvic wall. It affects the kidney but there is no distant spread.

– Stage IVa: Invasion of the bladder or rectum. More advanced (stage IVb): Metastasis to other parts of the body.

Cervical cancer treatment and medication

It depends on the stage of the tumor, the size, shape, the patient’s condition and whether she wants to have children.

Treatment depends on the stage of the tumor, the size, shape, the patient’s condition and whether she wants to have children since this implies saving the uterus with the risk of recurrence.

Surgery is part of the first therapeutic options of the oncological surgeon; in addition to radiotherapy and chemotherapy. In an early phase you can do:

– Electrosurgical excision to remove abnormal tissue.

– Cryotherapy.

– Laser cautery.

In a more advanced phase, depending on the dissemination, a:

– Hysterectomy. Removal of the uterus but not the ovaries.

– Radical hysterectomy. Removal of the uterus and surrounding tissues including lymph nodes and the upper part of the vagina.

– Pelvic evisceration. Removal of all pelvic organs, including bladder and rectum.

Once treatment is completed, periodic check-ups must be carried out every three, four or six months during the first four or five years. From the fifth year onwards, reviews can be annual. In these reviews, the following are performed: complete blood tests, chest x-ray, abdominal ultrasound and pelvic CT.

The treatment can also have consequences such as:

– Problems in sexual functions.

– Intestinal and/or bladder problems.

Cervical cancer prevention

Periodic reviews

Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that can be prevented during periodic gynecological check-ups in which the Pap test is performed to detect precancerous cells, but other precautions can also be taken such as:

– No smoking.

– Use a condom during sexual relations and make sure it is properly placed.

– Limit the number of sexual partners.

– Get vaccinated against HPV.