A star that shines like never before

A good part of the blaugrana good moment is due to its maximum star, Nikola Mirotic. The Spanish-Montenegrin is in a sweet moment and, when talking about someone like him, that means a lot of bitterness for rivals.

In the Classic, he tied his scoring record with 31 points and set a new personal best valuation mark with 39 credits. Almost nothing. That step forward on the big stages that has always been asked of him.

“For him to score 20 points is easy. I always ask for more. Leadership, details that do not punish in defense ”, Jasikevicius assured, about his player, after the game against Real Madrid. “In attack he is very good. He is very involved and is taking another step forward. It is not just a scorer and it is what we want of the people who have to be our leader ”, he declared.

Nowadays, Mirotic leads the Euroleague in valuation (22.1), in precision from the line of three (52.7%) and is second in terms of scoring average (17.5). Carries eight matches in double digits and does not want to slow down today. / Photo: Euroleague