Also Stellantis must deal with the consequences of the Red Sea crisis, accentuated even more after the United States and Great Britain decided to start a series of bombings on Yemen with the aim of hitting the militiamen Houthis supported by Iran, who in turn had attacked some merchant ships in recent days, creating quite a few problems for Western trade.

Air transport solution

The Italian-French group is trying to overcome the problems arising from what is happening in the Red Sea with air transport: according to the company, it is the best solution to accelerate delivery time of the components necessary for production, thus avoiding interrupting the latter as other car manufacturers have had to do, as is the case with Volvo and Tesla. “Stellantis has taken some appropriate measures to compensate for the temporary route extension of some ships using some limited solutions of airplane transport“a Stellantis spokesperson said.

The Volvo and Tesla cases

As mentioned, there are two car manufacturers that have announced a production stop to date: Volvo reported that it had suspended assembly operations at its plant in Ghent, Belgium, for three days precisely to prepare for delays in deliveries of some parts useful for the assembly of the cars, while Teslafor the same reason, has announced that it will stop work at the Gigafactory in Berlin for two weeks, from January 29th to February 11th.