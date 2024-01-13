The developers of Hadoque have released a new gameplay trailer Of Ultrosthus offering us a further taste of this interesting psychedelic-tinged metroidvania arriving on PC, PS5 and PS4 next February 13.
The film is divided into two parts, the first full of action where we see the protagonist do and get sliced up against some enemies and bosses of the game, all with the pressing sound accompaniment created by El Huervo (the composer of Hotline Miami), while the second part, much more relaxed, shows platforming phases and interactions with the game's strange NPCs.
What is Ultros?
Ultros is a 2D action adventure Metroidvania style set in space, characterized by an eccentric graphic style. In the role of a mysterious mercenary, we will awaken aboard the Sarcophagus: a gigantic cosmic womb floating in space and containing an ancient demonic being known as ULTROS. We will be trapped in the eternal loop of a black hole against our will and the only way to obtain salvation will be to explore the Sarcophagus and face threatening alien creatures and shed light on the mysteries it hides.
On the pages of Multiplayer.it you can find our first impressions after trying Ultros last year, which were very positive, thanks to suggestive narrative premises and apparently very solid gameplay.
#Ultros #gameplay #trailer #psychedelic #metroidvania #PS5 #PS4
Leave a Reply