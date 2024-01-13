The developers of Hadoque have released a new gameplay trailer Of Ultrosthus offering us a further taste of this interesting psychedelic-tinged metroidvania arriving on PC, PS5 and PS4 next February 13.

The film is divided into two parts, the first full of action where we see the protagonist do and get sliced ​​up against some enemies and bosses of the game, all with the pressing sound accompaniment created by El Huervo (the composer of Hotline Miami), while the second part, much more relaxed, shows platforming phases and interactions with the game's strange NPCs.