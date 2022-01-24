The new rossoblù coach reached the family at the end of the match with a bouquet of roses. A tribute to his ladies, which he then took to dinner in a temple of culinary Genoese culture

Genoa – Intense and overwhelming. With those “stars in his eyes” that his wife Charlotte saw him on the day Leipzig proposed to him to start working. “Alexander had stopped playing, we had taken a house in Stuttgart and he had opened an insurance office for Allianz. He went to work without enthusiasm, that enthusiasm I saw when he was instead offered to coach in the Leipzig youth teams. He was supposed to go to work 700 kilometers away but I told him: “Go!”. And he did the same when he had the opportunity to go to the Ostenda, my first experience as a head coach, ”said Ms Blessin. Who works for Hugo Boss and from Stuttgart for every game he would drive with his three daughters Patricia, Victoria and Franziska, two dogs and a hamster to join her husband and follow the game from the stands.

He did the same on Saturday at Ferraris and the new rossoblù coach joined the family at the end of the match with a bouquet of roses. A tribute to his ladies, which he then took to dinner in a temple of culinary Genoese cuisine such as the Zeffirino restaurant. The arrival of Blessin initially surprised everyone a bit, a name to the most unknown and fasting in high-level experience. However, he immediately had the merit of transmitting the enthusiasm he is to the team and the fans the great absent since last May.

Then Ballardini remained because he was a “prisoner” of the contract not renewed like the ds Marroccu, while Preziosi was only projected to sell the club. If you add these elements to the mistakes made by 777 Partners in the first months of management, here comes a creepy ranking. The Spors general manager was consistent and decisive in choosing to rely on a manager he trusted and able to speak his own “football language”. Blessin awakened the team by focusing on the pride of the veterans and the desire to impose themselves on the newcomers, such as Hefti. «We must congratulate Genoa. We certainly didn’t do well on an aesthetic level, but I’m very satisfied with the team’s attitude given the many absences. Other teams would have knelt in front of Genoa’s attitude, while we held up “, said the Udinese coach, Gabriele Cioffi.

A lively Genoa, for the first time continuous and with the right qualities for salvation. He missed the goal and he will have to work on this during the break. The coach loves high rhythms and thus no break, immediate recovery: Sunday morning appointment for the team at Signorini, work between the field and the video room to analyze the mistakes made and work already in perspective for Rome, a match scheduled for a couple of weeks at Olympic. Morning session, as Blessin himself prefers. Today is the day of vacation, then from tomorrow we start again at a great pace. Some national teams will be missing, such as Sirigu and Galdames. But now the road is drawn, there is the market to be completed with necessary reinforcements in midfield and in attack.

Those reinforcements that came to him miss in the summer, after the inevitable sales and which transformed the Ostenda from a revelation team to a team at risk of relegation. During the winter break he greeted, not without hiding a bit of emotion: the proposal coming from Genoa, even if penultimate in the standings, was too important. «The way in which the team played was very important, it was like a spark for the fans who helped and applauded us. It will be important, very important, to have them in the coming weeks: they will help us to score points and get out of this difficult situation ».

The work from an athletic point of view will be fundamental during the break, with the full-time return of Alessandro Pilati assisted by Filippo Gatto. The strong feeling, however, is that first of all something has been triggered on a mental level, now the team believes in the company and has entrusted itself to the new coach. Which brings the Red Bull philosophy and a football idea based on Gegenpressing and great intensity. To which add a pinch of genius, with Murgita, Scarpi, Pilati and Rossi to lend a hand to the new course between pitch and bench.

“A wonderful spirit”, defined him Milan Badelj, who has shown that he is still an important player if played in the right conditions. Salvation remains almost a miracle, but not so impossible to achieve. There are several teams in sharp braking, such as Venice and Sampdoria. A victory is needed to give the turning point definitively, in the next month the Griffin will play the remaining hopes of returning to the game. «It will be as if we were going hunting: we will have to work very hard. We will defend ourselves attacking“.

