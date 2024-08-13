Rockstar Games yet-to-be-announced PC version of Red Dead Redemption has been detailed, bizarrely, via the PlayStation Store page for game.

As shown in the screenshots and video below taken by Eurogamer this morning, the description as it was shortly after 8am UK time today stated players were “now” able to play Red Dead Redemption on PC “for the first time ever.”

In addition, it detailed some PC specific features. “Featuring the complete single-player experiences of both games, including bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition, Red Dead Redemption features all of the 2023 console version upgrades plus PC specific enhancements including support for increased resolutions and framerates, multiple displays, and other accessories, plus spatial surround sound,” the sales page read.

Since I first checked this morning, this sales page for Red Dead Redemption has been altered twice. As I was writing, the store page still mentioned those PC specific enhancements, but the opening line which promised the ability to play on PC “now” had been removed.

When I hit refresh again on the page just now, those enhancements have also been exposed from the PlayStation store page.



This isn’t the first time we have heard word of a Red Dead Redemption PC port. Back in May, evidence emerged of a PC release via a datamine, which revealed Rockstar had updated its PC launcher site file with a series of new “marketing strings.” Those on social media pointed out this is the same way Rockstar promotes another of its flagship games, the evergreen GTA 5.

As Matt reported at the time, the biggest reveal regarding that elusive PC version came from the line of text within the files that read: “Journey across the sprawling American West and Mexico in Red Dead Redemption, and its zombie-horror companion, Undead Nightmare – now playable on PC.”

It seems like it is only a matter of when, not if, Rockstar finally releases one of its all-time greats on PC. Eurogamer has asked Rockstar for further comment. We will keep you posted when we hear more.