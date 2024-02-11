Pre-votes | “The game is very much clear” – Pekka Haavisto considered victory unlikely

Pekka Haavisto said he is ready to comment on the possible loss when statisticians make sure the situation is clear.

Presidential candidate Pekka Haavisto considered victory unlikely in an interview at Helsinki City Hall.

“The game is very much clear. This seems like a waste, but let's see to the end,” he stated.

While entering the City Hall, he stated that there is still a theoretical chance of victory, even though he is behind.

However, Haavisto was happy that the result is still better than in the polls.

Haavisto praised the atmosphere of the last few days in his campaign. He said he would be ready to comment on the potential loss once statisticians make sure the situation is clear.

Haavisto there was still a fighting spirit after the results of the preliminary vote were known.

The presidential candidate Haavisto, supported by the Association of Voters and the Greens, was second in the second round of the presidential election, when 77 percent of the votes had been counted.

At that time, Haavisto had received 47.5 percent of the votes, while the rival candidate Alexander Stubb (kok) had received 52.5 percent of the votes.

We are starting a little behind, but the game is not lost, Haavisto stated in his supervision after the preliminary votes were settled.

“We have to wait for the results until the end once again.”

He did not want to analyze the result in more detail. Haavisto thanked those who participated in his campaign very much.

A long-time expert in election research Sami Borg evaluate in advancethat if there is a difference of at least ten percentage points between the candidates after the preliminary votes have been settled, the result is pretty much known.

Before finding out the result of the preliminary vote, Haavisto said in an interview with HS that the decision moments were exciting as always.

Haavisto described the campaign period as special in the sense that Finland's security situation is very exceptional compared to previous elections.

Haavisto's sexual orientation came up in the discussion especially in the second round of the elections.

“It was no surprise that the matter came up. I drew attention to the fact that Yleisradio highlighted my sexuality. I was left wondering if the timing was purposeful,” Haavisto said in an interview with HS.

He wondered why the issue wasn't discussed in the first round. Haavisto was aware that sexual orientation was being discussed on social media, but he himself did not want to participate in it.

“Sexual orientation does not affect the treatment of foreign policy.”

Haavisto believed that he could get votes in the first round supported by the center who dropped out of the presidential race Olli Rehnin and basic Finns Jussi Halla-ahon from supporters.

“There is no party stamp on the forehead of any voter.”

In an interview with Yle Haavisto thanked his team and the campaign staff for collecting supporter cards until the last campaign event on Saturday.

He believed in the bite of his themes, especially in the last few days.

Haavisto described his level of excitement as an eight on a scale of one to ten.

“However, in a few minutes it might be nine”, he stated 20 minutes before the results of the preliminary vote were revealed.