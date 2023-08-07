Find the gallery below, which includes shots from both the base game and the expansion Undead Nightmare which is included in the price with the purchase of the PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions of Red Dead Redemption.

Simultaneously with the official announcement of the return of Red Dead Redemption on PS4 and Nintendo Switch has arrived via the Nintendo eShop first official images of this porting of John Marston’s adventure.

Red Dead Redemption also comes to PS4 and Nintendo Switch

As reported in a previous news story, Rockstar Games has announced the PS4 and Nintendo Switch ports of Red Dead Redemption, which will be available at the price of 49.99 euros from 17 August. This is the absolute debut of the game on Nintendo platforms, while the PS4 version is a godsend for those who own this console and PS5, given that until now the title has remained confined to PS3.

In Red Dead Redemption we take on the role of the former outlaw John Marston, who threatened by some federal agents decides to hunt down members of the criminal gang that he once considered friends. Under this pretext we will visit the fascinating and dangerous American West and Mexico. As mentioned above, the PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions include Undead Nightmare, the expansion that transforms the game into a zombie apocalypse.