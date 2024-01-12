The latest official news, confirming the development of the third chapter of the “Read Dead Redemption” saga, dates back to November 2021 when, on the occasion of the Jefferies Virtual Global Interactive Entertainment Conference, Strauss Zelnick CEO of Take-Two Interactive has implicitly admitted that big blockbuster titles are always in the works and this applies to both Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption. “Red Dead Redemption 2” has achieved impressive sales figures since its launch in 2018. As of November 2023, the game has sold more than 57 million copies all over the world. A more than significant success for Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive. Mind-boggling numbers if you consider that the total sales of the “Red Dead” series go well over 75 million, with “Red Dead Redemption 2” representing 70% of the total sales of the series.

Despite the confirmation of the development, details on “Red Dead Redemption 3” remain shrouded in mystery. Rockstar, known for its long development times and the superlative quality of its titles, left little room for specific speculation. However, that hasn't stopped fans and industry experts from theorizing about possible plots, characters, and gameplay innovations.

One of the most intriguing speculations concerns the characters and plot. After exploring the stories of iconic characters like John Marston and Arthur Morgan, there is great curiosity about who the next protagonist could be. Some suggest a return to familiar characters, while others hope for a new direction, perhaps even with a strong female character at the helm.

Another point of discussion is the possible setting and historical period. While the first two games focused on the decline of the Wild West American, “Red Dead Redemption 3” could explore new frontiers or historical periods, offering a new perspective on a fascinating era of American history.

In terms of gameplay, Rockstar Games is expected to continue pushing the limits of technology and design. With the advancement of next-gen consoles and computing capabilities, expectations are high for an even more immersive and detailed world.

“Red Dead Redemption 3” remains one of the most anticipated titles in the gaming scene even though there is very little official information available.