SKA beat Spartak with a score of 5:2 in the KHL match

St. Petersburg SKA beat Moscow Spartak on the road in a regular season match of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The meeting took place on Friday, January 12, and ended with a score of 5:2 in favor of the guests. Among the winners, Sergei Tolchinsky scored a double, and Mikhail Vorobyov, Valentin Zykov and Arseniy Gritsyuk also scored a puck. Ilya Kovalchuk and Joey Keane scored for the Muscovites.

Spartak will play at home against Metallurg Magnitogorsk in the next match on January 14. SKA will play away against Severstal on the same day.

Spartak suffered its fifth defeat in a row, the team with 67 points is in fourth place in the Western Conference. SKA is in third position with 68 points.