Yousef Abdullah Al Harmoudi, Deputy Director of the Emirati Relief Team in Murjeeb Al Fuhud in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, confirmed the keenness of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority to implement the social solidarity urged by our true religion.

This came during the distribution of Iftar meals by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority to needy families in cooperation with 12 charitable organizations in areas including Azraq, Al Rusayfa, Zarqa and Mafraq, benefiting 3,000 beneficiaries.

It is noteworthy that volunteer teams are still distributing breakfast meals to fasting people daily before the sunset call to prayer, at specific points in the Jordanian capital, Amman, and Zarqa Governorate.