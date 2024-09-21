Far from a Ferrari one-two on the starting grid: if on Thursday and Friday everything suggested a qualifying painted in Red, then in reality everything went wrong. Sainz tenth and Leclerc ninth. A terrifying fifth row that is the worst premise for the race.

The last position obtained by Carlos was due to a strange mistake during the launch lap: car in the wall and a lot of damage. Leclerc instead had his time taken away because at the beginning of the launch lap he went off the track incurring the usual “track limit fine”.

But even before the disqualification the situation was already anything but rosy: Leclerc had finished behind – hear, hear – Hulkenberg’s Haas… So without the penalty he would have started only seventh.

The twists and turns are not over: apart from Norris’ pole, there is a reborn Red Bull in second place (Verstappen’s obviously) and then an equally reborn Mercedes that in the hands of Lewis Hamilton and then George Russell (third row all from Stuttgart) demonstrate that Ferrari has many opponents again. And the race will be all uphill. A very tough climb.