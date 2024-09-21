by VALERIO BARRETTA
F1 Singapore Qualifying Results
|1st row
|1. Landon Norris 1:29.525
McLaren
|2. Max Verstappen 1:29.728
Red Bull
|2nd row
|3. Lewis Hamilton 1:29.841
Mercedes
|4. George Russell 1:29.867
Mercedes
|3rd row
|5. Oscar Plates 1:29.953
McLaren
|6. Nico Hulkenberg 1:30.115
Haas
|4th row
|7. Fernando Alonso 1:30.214
Aston Martin
|8. Yuki-Tsunoda 1:30.354
RB
|5th row
|9. Charles Leclerc st
Ferrari
|10. Carlos Sainz st
Ferrari
|6th row
|11. Alexander Albon 1:30.474
Williams
|12. Frank Colapinto 1:30.481
Williams
|7th row
|13. Sergio Perez 1:30.579
Red Bull
|14. Kevin Magnussen 1:30.653
Haas
|8th row
|15. Esteban Ocon 1:30.769
Alpine
|16. Daniel Ricciardo 1:31.085
RB
|9th row
|17. Lance Stroll 1:31.094
Aston Martin
|18. Pierre Gasly 1:31.312
Alpine
|10th row
|19. Valtteri Bottas 1:31.572
Kick Sauber
|20. Guanyu Zhou 1:32.054
Kick Sauber
F1 Singapore Qualifying Report
Landau Norris does not disappoint. The British driver takes his sixth career pole position in Singapore and creates the best conditions for himself to secure victory and, above all, nibble away at Max Verstappen’s points.
(updating)
F1 Singapore, Qualifying Live
You can relive the excitement of the Singapore Qualifiers with our live coverage.
The program
F1 returns to the track tomorrow with the 18th Grand Prix of the season, which will start at 2pm.
