F1 Singapore Qualifying Results

1st row 1. Landon Norris 1:29.525

McLaren 2. Max Verstappen 1:29.728

Red Bull 2nd row 3. Lewis Hamilton 1:29.841

Mercedes 4. George Russell 1:29.867

Mercedes 3rd row 5. Oscar Plates 1:29.953

McLaren 6. Nico Hulkenberg 1:30.115

Haas 4th row 7. Fernando Alonso 1:30.214

Aston Martin 8. Yuki-Tsunoda 1:30.354

RB 5th row 9. Charles Leclerc st

Ferrari 10. Carlos Sainz st

Ferrari 6th row 11. Alexander Albon 1:30.474

Williams 12. Frank Colapinto 1:30.481

Williams 7th row 13. Sergio Perez 1:30.579

Red Bull 14. Kevin Magnussen 1:30.653

Haas 8th row 15. Esteban Ocon 1:30.769

Alpine 16. Daniel Ricciardo 1:31.085

RB 9th row 17. Lance Stroll 1:31.094

Aston Martin 18. Pierre Gasly 1:31.312

Alpine 10th row 19. Valtteri Bottas 1:31.572

Kick Sauber 20. Guanyu Zhou 1:32.054

Kick Sauber

F1 Singapore Qualifying Report

Landau Norris does not disappoint. The British driver takes his sixth career pole position in Singapore and creates the best conditions for himself to secure victory and, above all, nibble away at Max Verstappen’s points.

F1 Singapore, Qualifying Live

The program

F1 returns to the track tomorrow with the 18th Grand Prix of the season, which will start at 2pm.