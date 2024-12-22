



There is no question about nutrition that you can’t answer. Boticaria García (Marián García, 1982)which has become a reference for scientific dissemination. The key? His explanations are like good football: short and to the point. His latest book, ‘Your Brain…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only