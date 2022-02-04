Almost two months have passed since the last GP of the 2021 season, which, amid a thousand controversies, directed the world championship title towards Max Verstappen. However, full clarity on what happened that day has not yet been made. In particular, the Federation is trying to evaluate the behavior of the Race Director Michael Masi during the Safety Car regime and his choice to split only the single-seaters that stood between Lewis Hamilton and the Dutch driver. The first results will be announced by the FIA ​​on February 14th, at the F1 Commission meeting.

One of the moments that went viral of Yas Marina’s last race was certainly the radio team, between the furious and the desperate, pronounced by the Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff precisely towards Masi. The Nor Mickey, no”Shouted by the Austrian manager towards Race Direction well summarizes the tension of those moments. According to the sports director of Red Bull, Jonathan Wheatley, that message, however, should never have been broadcast on TV, as well as all communications between the teams and the FIA. The airing of these communications was inaugurated by F1 last season. However, the British executive believes that this is a potentially problematic drift.

“Personally I think it was a mistake to pass them on – Wheatley said, referring to Wolff’s protests, speaking to ‘The Jack Threlfall Show’ – I think we as teams have supported Michael and Michael has helped us. We worked together collaboratively. This all worked out very well. The problem is that a collaborative way of doing things dies when it is broadcast on TV“. According to the director of Red Bull, in fact, making certain messages public implicitly pushes all the teams to try to take advantage of the situation. “I thought that at some point the team principals would take over that channel – Wheatley admitted – because the pressure is too strong not to. These decisions are too important ”.