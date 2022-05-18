From Imola onwards Red Bull has changed gears, and was able to do so thanks to an effective update package. That package that Ferrari, as anticipated by team principal Mattia Binotto in the pre-season tests, will implement only at Montmeló.

Red Bull, on the other hand, does not stop. The Milton Keynes team takes a different approach to updates: small but continuous, unlike the ‘few but substantial’ of Ferrari. Red Bull team principal Chris Horner, who applauded his team for the work “incredible“This winter in preparing an immediately competitive car, he outlined the future developments of the RB18:”Weight reduction remains the priority (in Barcelona the car will be very close to the minimum of 798 kg, ed). At Imola you saw how everything moves quickly, I think interesting races await us “these are his words to the British of Sky Sports F1. “The machine works well. We hope that during the summer there will be some developments that will help us: we are on the right track, but we have to drop another two kgeven because tire degradation also depends on weight; it also needs to improve in slow corners. These are small gains that a team like ours must always pursue. Clearly, the direction of development also depends on the initial project: ours has focused a lot on top speed, while Ferrari’s is optimizing another area. We will therefore have favorable races, and this situation will change from circuit to circuit. Perhaps in Monaco, for example, Ferrari will have a significant advantage. However, we must make sure that we are versatile with this type of circuit“.

In addition to the delicate weight issue, the Austrian team is focused on the aerodynamics of their car, in an attempt to make it as effective as possible. On the Gazzetta dello Sport Paolo Filisetti explained how some are planned changes in the extractor area and in the area of ​​the leading edge of the bottom. Possible interventions also on the rear wing, especially as regards the side bulkheads and the lower profile flaps (beam wing).