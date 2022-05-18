doWHO IS JULIA Abdala? Beyond the “no wife” of Manuel Bartlettis the second in command of the CFE that does not require credentials to manage the most lucrative businesses of the parastatal.

The lady was very active in the recent awards of the combined cycle plants. And we say “adjudications” because the CFE did not put them out to tender and ended up assigning them directly.

We are talking about San Luis Río Colorado, which will cost about 280 million dollars, González Ortega 250 million, Valladolid 789 million and Mérida 450 million, where the epecista is the Spanish TKS.

Before, he championed a failed idea: installing a floating plant to generate electricity. The business was round because it was purchased second-hand in the Dominican Republic for 39 million dollars.

The contract with the CFE that would protect its use was for up to 600 million dollars, a plan that fell apart because the State production company itself was afraid to sign something like that.

And if in doubt, ask Miguel Santiago Reyes Hernandezthe general director of CFE Energía and CFE Internacional, who would have had to implement such madness.

Abdala’s hand was also seen in the opaque purchases of coal. The CFE canceled the contracts with the Swiss company Glencore, and then went out to acquire more expensive coal with, again, similar intermediaries.

And right here is where the story takes on surreal overtones because it happens that the great operator of Bartlett’s “no wife” for all those multi-million dollar businesses and others, is unpresentable.

We are talking about Jose Manuel Carrera Panizzo. Yes, the former Corporate Director of New Business of Pemex de Emilio Lozoya Austin in the six-year term Enrique Pena Nieto.

The same former official who was sanctioned by the Ministry of Public Administration to pay 4 billion pesos for his participation in the purchase of AgroNitrogenados, is today the operator of Julia Abdala in the CFE.

The also former director of PMI Holdings, Pemex’s offshore company, is known among the CFE’s contractors, employees and officials as the person responsible for giving technical structure to the businesses in which Abdala has an interest.

Mrs. Abdalá’s interference is already vox populi in the CFE and would warrant the removal of her concubine from office, but the consistent beating of Bartlett paradoxically makes him stronger against López Obrador.

However, that cynical role is a factor that is beginning to be so evident and scandalous that sooner or later, in office or out of it, it will mark his time at the Federal Electricity Commission.

SOMETHING WILL HAVE TO devise in the National Palace regarding the delay in payments to the contractors of the Dos Bocas refinery. We are facing what could be the “waterloo” of the Secretary of Energy, Dew Nahle, and his aspirations that point to the governorship of Veracruz. As I informed you last week, the Zacatecan woman has run out of the budget assigned to her by the Ministry of Finance and it is time for her head, Rogelio Ramirez de la O, it does not transfer new resources to it. Since January, overdue estimates have not been paid. Only in the case of ICA-Fluor, which leads Guadalupe Phillipsthe debt is around eight billion pesos, while as regards Samsung Engineering, which chairs Sungan Choi, there is talk of another six billion. These are the two main contractors. And there are still about 4 billion dollars more to finish it.

TWO OF THE The main litigants fought for more than five years in court around one of the most important controversies in the business world, due to the amount in dispute and the characters involved. The ruling has just been issued by the First Collegiate Court of the Fourth Circuit against one of the most influential banks in the world, setting a precedent for the national financial system. The two famous lawyers and their respective teams are Xavier Quijano Y Diego Fernandez de Cevallos. The first, close and friend of the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. The second, a staunch opponent of the latter and representative of a political class that today is constantly and systematically sullied from the National Palace. We’ll tell you.

SO NOTHING, WHAT on the desk of Paul Gomez there is already a lawsuit from a group of American private law firms that his predecessor hired, Santiago Grandson, when he headed the Financial Intelligence Unit. Regardless of the fact that the now former official would not have had the power to do so, the administrative faults that are pointed out to him are not minor, because it is argued that he transferred to foreign third parties powers that only correspond to that body in acts of claims related to money laundering. of money from assets linked to fraud or corruption in Mexico when there are assets outside of our country. Nieto promised to pay them the equivalent of 30% of everything that could be recovered abroad, which apparently did not happen.

I ALREADY TALKED TO HIM of Agroasemex, which directs Lawrence Madero, and the 4T’s obsession with positioning it as the new government insurer. Suddenly they gave him the responsibility of safeguarding the assets of the federal public administration without having the minimum experience and infrastructure. Only so far this year they have been assigned 51 contracts for about 1,200 million pesos. The National Guard stands out, Luis Rodriguez Bucio, for more than 300 million pesos for the insurance of its aircraft and vessels. In this case, it is up to the National Insurance and Finance Commission, of Ricardo Ernesto Ochoamonitor that the issue does not get out of control.

THE INFONAVIT GOES award a contract of 226 million pesos to MBM Printer, the consented provider of the comprehensive printing and distribution service of the pupils of Carlos Martinez. The firm, together with Total Systems and Continental de Mensajería, will be in charge of processing 48 million account statements, allusive letters and communications to its borrowers. Likewise, the folding, enveloping and delivery to recipients, changes in design, layout and art of the account statement, as well as the handling of returned mail, its administration, control, detailed analysis and updating during the next two years. The four who were disqualified have already dissatisfied.