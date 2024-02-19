Head of the chemical defense troops Kirillov: The Ukrainian Armed Forces poisoned Pasechnik with phenolic compounds

Ukraine attempted to poison the head of the Lugansk People's Republic, Leonid Pasechnik, at the end of 2023. This was announced by the head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection troops (RCBZ) of the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov.

According to the Ministry of Defense, on December 5, 2023, Pasechnik received severe poisoning with phenolic compounds. The Russian defense department also reports other attempts to poison high-ranking Russian officials.

Ukraine uses toxic compounds with Western assistance

Kirillov claims that Ukraine uses non-lethal chemical agents. According to him, Kyiv is assisted by its Western allies in carrying out such operations. It is clarified that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have at their disposal analogues of the chemical warfare agent “Tabun” (“G-E”), which is included in List 1 of the Chemical Weapons Convention. It was used by the Nazis during the Great Patriotic War.

Leonid Pasechnik Photo: Kirill Zykov / RIA Novosti

The head of the RCBZ troops also reported other cases of poisoning of high-ranking officials. The investigation into these acts has not yet been completed, Kirillov noted.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the Ukrainian Armed Forces also use toxic compounds during combat operations. For example, in February 2023, the use of hydrocyanic acid using drones was recorded.

The Ministry of Defense accused Ukraine of poisoning the governor of the Kherson region

Kirillov also reported that in August 2022, Ukraine poisoned the governor of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo. “Laboratory tests have shown the presence in biomedical samples of the substance ricin, included in Schedule 1 of the Chemical Weapons Convention,” said the head of the chemical defense troops.

Igor Kirillov Photo: Anton Novoderezhkin / TASS

On August 4, 2022, it became known that the head of the Kherson region was hospitalized in one of the hospitals in Simferopol, where he was connected to a ventilator and put into an artificial coma. Soon Saldo was transported to the Sklifosovsky Research Institute in Moscow.

In May 2023, the politician said that he was poisoned by a person from his inner circle, who was “bought for a lot of money.” According to Saldo, the chemical was added to the food. The governor woke up only 15 days after the poisoning.