This British top engineer will become technical director at Red Bull in the newly established engine department. He will start working for his new employer on 24 May by appointment.

Hodgkinson has been working at Mercedes since 2001 in the team that developed the super strong engine for the Formula 1 car. That powerful engine kept the racing stable to the eighth world title with the constructors last year. Briton Lewis Hamilton has won the world drivers’ title seven times in recent years. At the end of last year he lost the world title to Verstappen in the high-profile Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Red Bull has set up a department at its home base in Milton Keyes, England, where the team will develop its own engines. The team made that decision because Honda was last year’s supplier of the power source and there was no other engine builder to take over. Honda will still provide technical assistance. See also Ricciardo admits: "Have the balls with technique"

