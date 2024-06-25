by VALERIO BARRETTA

Red Bull, near penalty for Max?

Max Verstappen risks incurring a ten place grid penalty. Sanction that could arrive sooner than expected. The investigations that Honda carried out at the Sakura headquarters on the power unit removed in FP2 in Montreal are not giving encouraging results: the damage to the ERS would also have extended to the ICE and it is probable, according to Autosport, that the Japanese declare the engine unsalvageable. Verstappen in this case would be forced to draw from the three “old” engines until Red Bull eliminates the fifth component (but therefore incurring a penalty with its champion).

Horner’s words

Horner also suggested that power units is an issue his team will have to address: “We have to see how the situation evolves in the next races, but I think it is inevitable that sooner or later we will move on to the next engine“.

The pressing McLaren

Not the best news, in short, for a Red Bull that in the last month has appeared ceiling on its performances and, according to team principal Chris Horner, has even been surpassed by the Lando Norris-McLaren package.

For Red Bull it has never been a problem to introduce an extra engine: the Milton Keynes team, aware of its strength, has highlighted new power units for example at Spa-Francorchamps, where overtaking is easier and the car is always competitive. However, having this problem already in June is not ideal for the reigning champions, who could face penalties sooner than expected.