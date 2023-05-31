Flying Red Bull, competition takes notes

When the Monte-Carlo circuit crane removed the Red Bull of Sergio Perez stuck at Sainte-Devote corner and lifted it into the air, they certainly sweated cold in Milton Keynes. The mechanical arm has exposed part of the secrets of the RB19, which reside in the bottom of the car. And, of course, the competition has taken notes.

Copying won’t be easy

Until when is it possible to take inspiration from a “flying” car several meters off the ground? And, above all, will the other teams be able to integrate what has been “copied” into their projects harmoniously? In Red Bull they are confident that Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin will be able to do it up to a certain point, and that therefore the damage of this unwanted exposure will be limited.

Mark’s words

One of Red Bull’s hopes is that those elements that are fully integrated into a perfect orchestra on the RB19 struggle to interact with rivals’ projects. Councilor Helmut admits it Marko: “Obviously we didn’t like this exhibition. The bottom of a car is very important, but if you don’t have the other parts and all the underlying concepts, then it’s not that easy to apply“, these are the words of the Austrian ad Autosport. “It’s not the bottom of a car itself, but how this part works together with the front and rear wing“.

As usual, Marko hasn’t given up on the poisonous irony that has always distinguished him. This time his goal was there Mercedes: “The W14 has been exhibited even longer than us, but I believe no one was interested in their fund“. In recent days also the Red Bull team principal Christian Horner found a way to joke about the exposure of the Red Bull fund: “It is very impolite to look up people’s skirts“.