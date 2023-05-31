Sky correspondent interrupts the live broadcast for the unrepeatable chants of the Roma supporters

Moments of embarrassment on Sky during the connection with Angelo Mangiante, sent to Budapest on the occasion of the Europa League final between Seville and Rome, which was immediately interrupted due to some goliardic chants from the Giallorossi fans.

The journalist tried to take the line to tell the pre-match climate when the chorus started from the Roma fans behind him: “Eating take us to mign ***e”.

Angelo Mangiante wasn’t even able to speak and, despite the direction trying to turn down the volume, the correspondent was forced to interrupt the connection by “reprimanding” one of the fans present behind him: “It’s an exciting evening for us too… it’s a bit exaggerated come on”.

and then we give the line to Angelo Mangiante. Angelo, what’s going on, tell us: pic.twitter.com/NlvGd7gjDA — Judgment (@wolfgart) May 31, 2023

Thus, from the studio, they took up the line commenting: “Let’s go back to the studio… there is rightly a good climate”.