The complaint

There BBC had reported that the Red Bull employee she wanted to protect herself from accusations of inappropriate behavior towards Christian Horner, including at the FIA. The woman in fact he filed a complaint with the Federation's Ethics Committeewith the hope of obtaining a different outcome than the Red Bull investigation that had acquitted Horner.

The FIA's response

Interviewed by various media, in the evening Federation he then wanted point out that it is not required to publicly report the reports received:

“At the FIA, requests and complaints are received and handled by the Compliance Officer, and, possibly, by the Ethics Committee. Both bodies operate autonomously, guaranteeing the top secret during the entire procedure. Consequently – and in general – we are unable to provide any specific complaints and it is unlikely that we will be able to provide further comment on any complaints that we could receive.”