'The Fall Guy' or 'The Specialist' is a film directed by David Leitch, the same director of 'Deadpool 2' and 'bullet train'. This film has not yet been officially released in theaters, but at the last edition of the SXSW Festival in the United States, this project was presented and not only did it captivate critics; but also, to the great Steven Spielberg.

'The Fall Guy' starring 2024 Oscar nominees Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, has sparked the interest of moviegoers, after receiving a score of 91% from Rotten Tomatoes. This production promises a nice plot that contains scenes of action, adrenaline, romance and comedy.

Watch the trailer for 'The Fall Guy' HERE

What is the plot of 'The Fall Guy' with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt?

Ryan Gosling He plays a stuntman who retired from the business a year ago to attend to his physical and mental health. However, he is forced to return to action when the star of a film directed by his ex-partner, Judy Moreno, played by Emily Blunt, disappears.

When is 'The Fall Guy' with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt released? ?

'The Fall Guy' will premiere on May 2 in Mexico. In the case of Peru, it does not yet have a scheduled date, but it is expected to be the same day. Likewise, this film has an outstanding cast of actors and producers who increase interest in seeing this production.

What did Steven Spielberg say to Ryan Gosling?

Ryan Gosling revealed to Variety that, at the last edition of the Golden Globes, he had the experience of receiving congratulations from Steven Spielberg, a director he admires too much. “I saw Steven Spielberg walking in my direction. I don't know Steven Spielberg. I thought there was no way he was coming to talk to me. And yet he kept coming, so I thought I knew what was going to happen. I'm going to point it out and He's going to say, 'Not you, behind you,' so I'm not going to do that. Finally I said, 'Me?' and he said, 'Yes, you.' I say, 'I'm sorry I didn't think you were going to come talk to me.' I stood up, he gave me a hug and said, 'I just watched 'Fall Guy' and I loved it.'” he explained.

Ryan Gosling He highlighted the moment as one of the most special. “As far as I'm concerned, it doesn't matter what happens anymore. Steven Spielberg liked it. That was a historic moment for me.. I'm really excited for people to see it. I think it's a very special film,” he added.

Cast of 'The Fall Guy'

Ryan Gosling

Emily Blunt

Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Hannah Waddingham

Teresa Palmer

Stephanie Hsu

Lee Majors

Winston Duke

Dave Collins

Zara Michaels

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in 'The Fall Guy'./ Photo: screenshot of 'The Fall Guy'

