There is no doubt that the controversial 2021 World Championship final left scars on the soul of Lewis Hamilton, with that eighth world title touched until one lap from the end and then passed by Max Verstappen with the overtaking on the last lap of the last race in Abu Dhabi. The British champion congratulated his rival on arrival, but then disappeared from the radar for some time, disappointed as never before by the outcome of a championship that ended really unexpectedly, with the figure of the then Clerk of the Course Michael Masi who became decisive in assigning the title. And certainly having discovered that the Red Bull just in that season it was not in good standing with the budget capfurther wounded Hamilton, even after ten months: “It sure aroused emotions in me. I had buried the 2021 issue and overcome it, but then it came back to the surface and it is as if it were another football. And yes, what happened caused everything to come back to the surface again. And so it was a question of returning to the mental phase of suppression and moving on “the Mercedes driver admitted sincerely.

In a long interview granted to BBC SportLewis Hamilton then agreed to talk about what happened to Yas Marina a little less than a year ago: “Was I really determined not to return? No, I’m not one who gives up that easily. But what broke me was believing that sport could do such a thing. All the work is expected to be done well, not that the result of a world championship, behind which there is the hard work of so many people, came out of someone’s wrong decision, you know?“. Stevenage’s 37 year old opened his heart to the sensations he felt in those difficult days when he had disappeared from the radar: “It was probably the only thing for me to do. It wasn’t a lack of love for team work or racing cars. I wondered if it is possible to lose a championship due to a wrong decision made within an organization. But I spent time with my family and that allowed me to recover and come back. Getting back to training was not easy and certainly it took me some time to get motivated“frankly confessed the most successful driver in the history of Formula 1.