Red Bull like Ferrari in 2023?

One step back to take two steps forward? Jos Verstappen has revealed that Max Verstappen essentially raced in Holland with the same tyre used at the start of the season in Bahrain (slightly edited). As reported by the newspaper The-Race.com Sergio Perez, on the other hand, was equipped with the new version which turned out to be two tenths per lap faster than Verstappen’s, whose set-up was even worsened by an unfortunate choice regarding the rear wing (too loaded).

Sergio Perez in the post-race he stated that Red Bull has understood what problems have arisen with the incorrect development of the RB20, but that it is not yet possible to establish a timeframe to determine how long it will take to find the corrective measures. The calendar includes the events of Monza, Baku and Singapore in September, then F1 will observe a month’s break before restarting for the final tour de force from October 20 to December 8, with six races and three Sprints in seven weeks.

In Milton Keynes the aim could be to collect as much data as possible and then play the last chances to regain competitiveness for the grand finale after the break between the end of September and the beginning of October. A year ago Ferrari sacrificed the Zandvoort weekend which was essentially dedicated to tests to analyze the SF-23, a sacrifice that then saw the Reds grow towards the end of the season. At Red Bull they evidently hope to do the same, certainly at this moment Pierre Waché and his men are trying to piece together the puzzle regarding the competitiveness of the RB20 of which the thread of the skein has been lost as also demonstrated by the test carried out by Verstappen at Imola with the 2022 car.