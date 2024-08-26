Unfortunately, yesterday’s collision between his motorbike and a car was fatal: Alessio Pessina died at just 30 years old

The long trail of blood that has been constantly plaguing the Italian roads for some time now seems unstoppable. The latest fatal accident in chronological order has unfortunately cost the life of a young man of just 30 years old, Alessio Pessina.

30-year-old dies following serious road accident in Milan

The boy was riding his motorcycle when he collided with a car in which two people over seventy were traveling. Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done for the motorcyclist: he died instantly due to the serious injuries sustained following the violent impact.

The reconstruction of the accident in which Alessio Pessina lost his life

The boy was on his motorbike, a Yamahaand was travelling along the provincial road 120 in the territory of Cernusco on the Naviglioin the province of Milan. Suddenly, for reasons yet to be clarified and currently being investigated by investigators, he collided with a Toyota YarisThe resulting impact was extremely violent and threw the motorcyclist forcefully onto the asphalt.

young motorcyclist dies in Milan

The emergency services were immediately alerted and the medical personnel promptly arrived at the scene of the tragedy. The doctors and paramedics who intervened immediately took charge of Alessio, transporting him to the hospital in red code. Saint Gerard of Monza. Unfortunately, his health conditions immediately appeared very critical: the young man he died in the hospital due to the worsening of his clinical condition, severely compromised by the injuries sustained and the various traumas.

The investigations are underway

The elderly couple travelling in the Toyota fortunately did not suffer serious consequences following the accident and were transported to the hospital Saint Raphael for the necessary checks.

rescuers arrived at the scene of the tragedy

In addition to the paramedics, local police officers also intervened at the scene of the accident, proceeding with the performance of all the usual checks and clearing the roadway of the vehicles involved in the accident. The vehicles were subsequently seized and made available to investigators for the ongoing investigations.