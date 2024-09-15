Czech, painful knockout

In the first weekend in months in which Sergio Perez was an absolute protagonist of the Grand Prix, fighting for the victory for a long time and coming close to what would have been a deserved podium finish – before the accident that saw him as the unfortunate protagonist together with Carlos Sainz – Red Bull finally licks its wounds And leaves first place in the Constructors’ standings. The Milton Keynes team after Baku has in fact fallen to –20 from McLarenwho returns to the top for the first time since the 2014 Australian GP.

The emblematic image of this weekend, in addition to the crashed car of poor Perez, is given by the Max Verstappen vs Lando Norris comparisonStarting from sixth place, the Dutchman finished fifth; the British rider, starting from 15th on the grid, finished ahead of him, finishing the GP in fourth place with the added bonus of a fastest lap.

Marko’s Surrender

After the race, the perfect summary of the dark moment that Red Bull is experiencing was made by Helmut Markowho gave a few but very explanatory words to journalists: “Do I think the Constructors’ Championship is now gone? To be honest, yes.”, commented the Austrian manager. The situation, in the Drivers’ championship, continues to be in Verstappen’s hands. The Dutchman’s margin is however increasingly reduced: now the points on Norris are 59, 78 on Leclerc and 91 on Piastri. A gap that, given the latest performances of the RB20 and the Dutchman, cannot be safe.