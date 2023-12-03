Home page World

From: Caroline Schäfer

Press Split

Croatia is currently being hit by hurricane-force winds and violent waves. A popular holiday region is also affected.

Pula – Millions of tourists are drawn to Croatia every year, especially to the holiday region of Istria, which is popular with Germans. The Ministry of Tourism recorded 29.5 million overnight stays there last year. It’s currently getting particularly stormy here, but also in other regions of the country.

Huge waves lash against Croatia’s coast: video shows natural spectacle

Already on Saturday (December 2nd) there was an orange alert level for the west coast of Istria – the second highest warning level in Croatia. Like the Croatian portal morski.hr reported that huge waves formed, especially along the Lungomare promenade in Pula. The coastal town is particularly known for its countless beaches and is located at the tip of the Croatian Istrian peninsula.

Videos on social media showed how the waters lashed against the coast and even flooded the streets in places. This attracted some onlookers who filmed the natural spectacle. However, that may not have been entirely harmless.

Croatia declares red alert: Warning of storm surges and hurricane gusts

The weather situation here has now calmed down. The state weather service DHMZ only reported a yellow warning level for Istria on Sunday (December 3rd). However, dangerous wind speeds are still expected, which could generate violent waves, especially for smaller ships. The weather is not expected to clear again until the evening.

On the Velebit Canal, however, there is a greater alert. The weather service had issued the highest warning level (red alert) here. A strong storm surge could possibly develop. Most recently, northern Germany experienced a once-in-a-century flood at the end of October.

Wind speeds of up to 130 kilometers per hour are also expected in Croatia. Hurricane-like gusts are also possible at the foot of the Velebit mountain range. In Germany, hurricane-like gusts are reported with wind speeds of 105 to 119 kilometers per hour, the German Weather Service (DWD) reported. When winds exceed 120 kilometers per hour, they are called hurricane gusts.

Weather service warns against traveling to affected regions in Croatia: “Be prepared for high waves”

The Croatian Meteorological Service warned against traveling to affected regions and advised residents and holidaymakers to stay away from vulnerable coastal areas. In view of this, some ferries may temporarily cease operations. In contrast, the Kvarner Bay on the upper Adriatic has an orange alert. Strong winds can reach speeds of up to 110 kilometers per hour. “Be prepared for blustery and severe wind speeds associated with high waves,” it said.

From Monday (December 4th) there will be improvement in sight. According to the local weather service, it will only be stormy in the morning hours on the Velebit Canal, Kvarner Bay and Dalmatia. Wind speeds of up to 85 kilometers per hour are possible. A yellow warning level is expected. While it remains stormy in Croatia for the time being, there is absolute snow chaos in Germany. Thousands of households in Bavaria were without electricity. (cheese)