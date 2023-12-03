Home page politics

From: Gregor Jose Moser

Press Split

A video from the Ukraine war is said to show Russian soldiers shooting Ukrainian prisoners of war. It is not the first accusation of this kind.

Moscow/Kiev – The Geneva Convention sets out clear rules for the protection of prisoners of war. In the Ukraine war Nevertheless, there are repeated reports of serious violations of the agreement. The Ukrainian army has now announced that it is currently examining a disturbing video in this context.

According to the Ukrainian armed forces, this shows Russian soldiers shooting prisoners of war from Ukraine. This is reported by the Ukrainian newspaper Pravda. The newspaper refers to Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesman for the Tavria military group. According to Shtupun, Russian soldiers commit war crimes every day. The video is clear proof of this.

The video purports to show how a group of Russian troops kills two Ukrainian soldiers who come out of a shelter. Apparently the soldiers had previously surrendered to their attackers. One of the two alleged Ukrainian fighters has his hands behind his head. Shortly afterwards, the supposedly Russian soldiers opened fire on the unarmed prisoners.

Ukrainian High Command Describes War Crimes Video as Real

The video was published on the Telegram channel “Deep State”. Deep State claims the incident occurred near the village of Stepove in Donetsk Oblast. The high command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed this information. However, claims cannot currently be independently verified.

According to information from the Ukrainian government in November, around 3,500 Ukrainian soldiers are still in Russian captivity. There are also hundreds of civilians among them. According to Russia, there are over 500 Russian soldiers in captivity in Ukraine. In the spring of 2023, the UN made serious accusations against both Russia and Ukraine.

Apparently Russian soldiers executed Ukrainian prisoners of war – the UN is concerned. (Symbolic photo) © Evgeniy Maloletka/dpa

UN “deeply concerned” about human rights violations in Ukraine war

Both sides should therefore execute prisoners of war arbitrarily and without trial. When the corresponding UN report was presented, the head of the UN mission to monitor human rights in Ukraine, Matilda Bogner, expressed “deep concern” about the executions. Convictions of perpetrators were not known, it was said at the time.

Also in the summer, a UN commission reported killings of prisoners of war on both sides, but primarily by Russia. In September, UN Special Rapporteur on Torture Alice Jill Edwards visited Ukrainian facilities for Russian prisoners of war. Edwards then praised the “good care and respectful treatment of the soldiers.” (By Gregor-José Moser)