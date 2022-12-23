But some people catch colds more easily than others.

Experts explained to “today” the reasons why some people get colds more than others.

They say that the normal incidence of colds ranges between one and three times.

However, certain causes lead to infection more than this rate, and they are:

Your level of exposure to viruses: The level of exposure of a person to viruses, whether or not he takes preventive measures, plays a role in increasing the chance of infection with the Corona virus, and after that it depends on the strength of autoimmunity.

And some tend to stay at home and wash their hands constantly, and thus the chances of them catching a cold seem less, compared to others who like to mix with others or work in a job that requires mixing with others.

Your age and your children: Your age is an important factor when it comes to frequent colds. Young pre-school children are more susceptible to infection with viruses, because they are in crowded places with their peers, all of whom do not wash their hands regularly and have weak immunity. And those who have children this year get colds repeatedly because children transmit the infection to them.

your immunity: After pathogens have entered your body, the ball is in the court of your personal immune system, which determines whether or not it gets infected.

Immunity is a complex system, as genetic differences and defects between people play a role in determining whether or not a person is infected and the severity of that infection.

Multiple viruses in the air: A less obvious factor that may make you catch colds more often is the presence of multiple viruses, and scientists call this factor the complete lack of seasonality.