Friday, May 12, 2023, 03:12



More than seventy people, including rectors from ten South American countries, as well as Spain and Portugal, have been participating since yesterday in the meeting of the three MetaRed networks. The University of Murcia (UMU) exercises, until today, as host and organizer together with MetaRed Global, according to sources from the educational institution in a statement.

The Senate of the Faculty of Law of the University of Murcia hosted the inauguration of the VI Meeting of Presidents-Rectors of MetaRED, a project promoted by Universia. The president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, welcomed the representatives of universities from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Central America and the Caribbean, Colombia, Ecuador, Spain, Mexico, Peru and Portugal. The Rector of the UMU, José Luján, and the Minister of Universities and Research, Juan María Vázquez, also attended.

MetaRed is a collaborative project of Ibero-American higher education institutions (HEIs), which is currently working on three of the main challenges of these institutions. It is about digital transformation, with MetaRed ICT; the strengthening of entrepreneurship, with MetaRed X; and the promotion of social responsibility and ethical governance, with MetaRed ESG. The aforementioned sources indicated that more than 1,700 universities and almost 20,000 people participate in this latest initiative.