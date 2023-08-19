Petrol at 2.722 euros per liter in self-service mode on the A8 Milan-Varese. And Codacons triggers the assignment of the Attila Prize, as “enemy of consumers”, to the company that manages the petrol station on the motorway which in recent days has reached the maximum peak compared to the price charged to the public. ”A national record but this time, unfortunately, there is little to celebrate: these are prices 30/35% higher than the national and regional averages. And it really is not clear how it is possible, especially in self-service mode, to charge rates so distant from the already very high price lists of these days”, denounces the Codacons.

”This is not, however, the only case of its kind. Even with due proportions, record-breaking prices are found everywhere: as in Piedmont, where the highest price served in recent days was 2.648 euros (A21 Turin-Piacenza, data from 14/8), and is now at 2.439 euros on the A31 Turin-Bardonecchia. Or in Umbria (€2.499 for services served on the A1 Milan-Naples) and in Trentino (€2.479, again for services served, on the A22 Brennero-Modena, in the direction of Bolzano). The same goes for self-service: the 2.244 euros in Friuli (A4 Venice-Trieste motorway) stand out in this regard.

The Association points out that ”even in these cases, the uselessness of the solution identified by the Government is confirmed: the cartel of the average price is obviously not enough to interrupt a spiral which penalizes Italian citizens and which must be contrasted with other instruments. Cases of this kind also demonstrate the absence of specific measures by the executive on the motorway front, where prices reach, often without a real reason, astronomical levels with enormous damage for those who find themselves traveling those stretches”.