Moments of fear yesterday morning, August 18, in Rome. Around 7 o’clock some motorists reported that at exit 15 of the ring road (La Rustica area) there was a 50-year-old man on foot who threw objects at cars. The intervention of the Traffic Police was immediate. However, the man broke into a car rental, stole a truck and fled. From there a maxi chase was born through the streets of the capital. According to the police, the 50-year-old was planning to make a striking gesture. It is speculated that he planned to attack the Vatican with the truck he had stolen.

The reconstruction

Yesterday morning around 7 the man jumped onto the bonnet of a car driven by a woman, damaging the car with a stone, but without being able to take possession of the vehicle (the images immediately appeared on social networks on the Welcome To Favelas page ). Then, before escaping, he also damaged other cars. So he entered the yard of a company that rents construction vehicles. There he took possession of a truck equipped with a crane for loading and unloading goods. A heavy vehicle, therefore, with which he escaped, chased by dozens of police cars and carabinieri. A chase that lasted several kilometres, crossing half of Rome, also watched from above by a police helicopter. Chase along which the truck damaged cars and rammed police forces trying to stop the race.

The policemen also fired gunshots in the air and, when conditions permitted, also shot at the tyres. Only in this way, in via Leone XIII, after passing through piazzale Ostiense, not very far from the Vatican, did they manage to stop him. The man was then arrested.