Record of Ragnarok will continue with season 2 of the Netflix animated series in 2023, but in the meantime there are many fans who keep the interest in the story of the clash between gods and humans alive. An example is the Aphrodite cosplay realized by tenshimeirou. The end result is certainly faithful to the anime.

Aphrodite she is one of the goddesses who fight within the tournament that will decide the fate of humanity, which forms the basis for the plot of Record of Ragnarok. During the series, a god or goddess has to face a human – whoever wins seven matches gets the better of the other. If humans win, they get another thousand years of life on Earth, if they lose they are wiped out. This reminds us that the goddess of beauty is also capable of wreaking havoc!

If you are a fan of Aphrodite and Record of Ragnarok, then you should see azumomo’s Aphrodite cosplay comes from Italy. Here then the cosplay of Aphrodite by ey3ly is a faithful copy of the anime. We close with the Aphrodite cosplay of riiyuukii_cos is classic and effective.

Tell us, what do you think of the Aphrodite cosplay made by tenshimeirou? Has the character from Record of Ragnarok been recreated in the best way?