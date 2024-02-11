Kelvin Kiptum, world marathon record holder, died this Sunday in a traffic accident in Kenya. The athlete died this Sunday along with his coach, Gervais Hakizimana, in a traffic accident on the road that connects Eldoret with Kaptagat, according to various Kenyan media outlets.

The fatal accident that cost the lives of Kiptum and his coach occurred around 11:00 p.m. (local time in Kenya), according to the Elgeyo Marakwet police commander, Peter Mulinge, who also reported that the car , a Toyota Premio, was driven by the athlete.

In his short sporting career, Kiptum, 24, only ran three marathons. He debuted in Valencia, in December 2022, with the fastest time in history for a rookie in the race (2h.01:53) and later, in 2023, he won first in London with 2h01:25 and on October 8 He broke the world record for the distance with 2h00:35, taking the previous record from his compatriot Eliud Kipchoge. That record was ratified by World Athletics five days before her death, on February 6.

Former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga has expressed his regret on Twitter.

