There is an air of box office records for the nerazzurri in Inter-Benfica. Tomorrow evening, despite the “facilitations” granted to season-ticket holders both in terms of prices and in terms of how to purchase tickets, the Viale della Liberazione club will exceed its record established in Inter-Barcelona on 11 December 2019, i.e. 7,889. 495 euros. Against the Portuguese, the proceeds will be around 8 million with over 75,300 spectators in the stands. It will also be the record season in terms of season revenues for Zhang’s club.

FIRST OF THREE

—

For Inter it is only the first of three sold out in a row. To be precise, over 11 days: Benfica, Juventus (Wednesday 26) and Lazio (Sunday 30). Over 75,000 paying per match for a total of 225,000 spectators. Inter in Serie A so far has an average of more than 72,500 spectators per match even if recently they have given their people little satisfaction at home with 3 knockouts in a row without goals scored. Yesterday the Curva Nord was already working on a great choreography that will involve all three rings of the Meazza.