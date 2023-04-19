Despite the “facilitated” prices for season-ticket holders, the almost 7.9 million for Inter-Barcelona in 2019 will be exceeded. It will be the first of three all sold out in the space of 11 days for the viale della Liberazione club
There is an air of box office records for the nerazzurri in Inter-Benfica. Tomorrow evening, despite the “facilitations” granted to season-ticket holders both in terms of prices and in terms of how to purchase tickets, the Viale della Liberazione club will exceed its record established in Inter-Barcelona on 11 December 2019, i.e. 7,889. 495 euros. Against the Portuguese, the proceeds will be around 8 million with over 75,300 spectators in the stands. It will also be the record season in terms of season revenues for Zhang’s club.
FIRST OF THREE
—
For Inter it is only the first of three sold out in a row. To be precise, over 11 days: Benfica, Juventus (Wednesday 26) and Lazio (Sunday 30). Over 75,000 paying per match for a total of 225,000 spectators. Inter in Serie A so far has an average of more than 72,500 spectators per match even if recently they have given their people little satisfaction at home with 3 knockouts in a row without goals scored. Yesterday the Curva Nord was already working on a great choreography that will involve all three rings of the Meazza.
