Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Napoli vs. Milan: don’t miss the goals of the Champions League match

April 19, 2023
Napoli vs. Milan: don't miss the goals of the Champions League match


Milan

Naples vs. Milan.

Naples vs. Milan.

Quarterfinal second leg.

Napoli and Milan They play this Tuesday the second leg of the quarterfinals of the European Champions League.

Napoli went out onto the field to devour Milan, but it was ineffective. Then Milan reacted, first they missed a penalty and then Giroud retaliated and scored the great goal to make it 0-1.

Thus, the series goes 2-0 in favor of Milan that paves the way to go to the semifinal.

