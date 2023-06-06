And based on the relative security calm that exists now, the reconstruction plan was launched at the beginning of this year, with the picture being completed by the end of it.

The extensive operation includes rubble removal, surveying, maintenance and compensation for those affected.

Hatem Al-Araibi, head of the Reconstruction and Stability Committee, told Sky News Arabia that the total cost of what was contracted ranges between one and a half billion and two billion dollars.

He added, “Everyone is working. We have attracted several international and local companies from the west of the country. Today, they are working freely in the city of Benghazi.”

The committee in charge of reconstruction is affiliated with the country’s legislative apparatus, in order to distance itself from any political disputes. 4 months ago, she was able to open more than 70 workshops in Benghazi alone.

The committee has so far achieved fifty percent of the work, which has been well received by a large segment within these residential neighborhoods.