Benedetto Vigna resorted to Japanese to explain the complicated Ferrari situation: “Nana korobi ya oki”. The Cavallino CEO quoted a Japanese proverb that says: “Fall seven times and get up eight”. Vigna at the Bloomberg Capital Market Forum thus replied to the moderator Tommaso Ebhardt who wanted to know his opinion on the Scuderia’s lack of results in F1.

Ferrari is fourth in the Constructors’ championship behind Red Bull, Mercedes and Aston Martin and as its best result of the season it can only boast a podium in Baku with Charles Leclerc, having so far scored almost one hundred points fewer than last year.

Ferrari SF-23: comparing the Barcelona EVO with the old version Photo by: George Piola

The debut of the SF-23 Evo in Barcelona didn’t help to change the situation, given that the new red didn’t erase the problems in the race pace, sending the two riders into despair who were hoping to have arrived in Montmelò for a turning point in the season…

“It applies to life, as it does to F1: it’s not easy, sometimes you slip four floors and you can’t see the end. But with work, with passion, with skills and with the heart, in the end we recover. I’ve been there many times.”

After the clamorous Spanish flop, the Cavallino CEO does not hold trials, but rather proves to be a team man who believes in the potential that Maranello is able to express, as if the misstep in Catalunya is a bad episode of an extremely difficult moment that will destined to change. The fans of the redhead hope so, even if the premises are really not very positive…