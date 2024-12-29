No sooner said than done: The new Pantone color of the year is 17-1230, better known as ‘Mocha Mousse’. This color range will be the star in the coming months in the world of fashion. But it can also be in the gastronomy sector.since it is a shade present in preparations such as tiramisus, chocolate cakes or coulants, desserts that are highly appreciated in Spain.

we want honor the color chosen by the Pantone Institute through four easy and simple recipe ideas. They are from some classics that every food lover should know how to make or (at least) dare to cook.

From a delicious tiramisu (Hiba Abouk’s favorite dessert) to a succulent chocolate browniethere is no excuse not to incorporate the color of the year into your culinary recipes. Are you ready?

Chocolate Coulant

Without a doubt, the most representative dessert of the chromatic range that is the protagonist of 2025. It is the chocolate coulant. This classic of French cuisine is loved by all lovers of sweets. Although it may seem like a difficult dessert to make, it is not.

For this, We will follow the recipe from ‘Marina’s Kitchen’. He assures that it is a ‘”very easy and delicious” coulant. We’ll have to cook it to check it, right?

Ingredients

150 g unsalted butter

150 g dark chocolate

4 eggs

Vanilla essence

100 g of sugar

70 g of flour

20 g cocoa powder

Salt

Step by step for making the chocolate coulant

For one minute in the microwave, We melt both the butter and the dark chocolate and we mix. In another bowl, We beat four eggs with vanilla essence and add the sugar. We mix the eggs with butter and chocolate. We sift the flour and cocoa powderwe add salt and we add it to the mix of eggs, butter and chocolate. When we achieve the desired texture, We put the mixture in several non-stick molds. We put the molds in the refrigerator for 2 hours. As soon as 2 hours have passedwe take out the molds and leave them at room temperature for 10 minutes. Then we put them in the oven at 200ºC for 15 or 20 minutes. We remove the coulants from the molds with the help of a spatula and put them on a plate.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu is the dessert par excellence of Italian cuisine. Its intense coffee flavor mixed with sweet notes will make anyone fall in love with it and, like the coulant, It is not difficult to make at home.

As proof, we will show the version they made Jaume and Melissa, from the ‘@personalxef’ account. Stay to watch the video and write down both the ingredients and the preparation process.

Ingredients

120 g egg yolks

100 g of sugar

740 g mascarpone

Amaretto

350 ml of espresso coffee

​Soletilla sponge cakes or ladyfingers

Cocoa powder

Step by step for making tiramisu

We beat the egg yolks to the bain-marie with the sugar and add a little amaretto. Little by little, We add the yolks to the mascarpone. We must be stirring while. As soon as it is ready, we reserve. ​Aside, We mix the coffee with a good amount of amaretto. In the same coffee with amaretto, We coat the ladyfingers or ladyfingers on both sides and we leave them on a tray. ​We put the mascarpone cream in a pastry bag. and, with it, we cover the cakes that we have left on the tray. We repeat with a second layer. ​As soon as we have placed the second layer and covered it with mascarpone cream, sprinkle a little ground coffee and now we have the tiramisu ready.

chocolate ice cream

Whether winter or summer, it never hurts treat yourself and eat some chocolate ice cream. Plus, you don’t have to consume it alone. It can be used as a garnish for any sweet, such as waffles or pancakes.

Making homemade ice cream at home is not complicatedas Edgardo Ríos demonstrates in this TikTok video. In it, it shows the step by step using only two ingredients.

Ingredients

4 bananas

4 tablespoons of cocoa powder

Step by step to make chocolate ice cream with two ingredients

Peel the four bananas and we cut them into pieces. We put the pieces on a tray and we left them for four hours in the freezer. As soon as the pieces are frozen, we put them in a blender and we add four tablespoons of cocoa powder. We grind until the mixture has a mousse texture.

Chocolate mousse

Making chocolate mousse is as simple as it is pleasant. Besides, thanks to social networkswe have realized that it can be made using only two ingredients.

On the Internet there are many versions of this recipe with two ingredients. We have chosen that of Mery García, which use chocolate and water. Are you ready?





Ingredients

100 g dark chocolate

100 g of very cold water

Step by step for making chocolate mousse

We chop 100 g of dark chocolate and lor put in the microwave in 30 second intervals. Between each interval, we take out the dark chocolate to melt it until let’s achieve a liquid texture. As soon as we have the chocolate with a liquid texture, We add very cold water and beat. After a while, The mixture will gain consistency and the mousse will come out.. We serve in a container.

